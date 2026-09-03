Chris Rodriguez Jr. Rising Amidst Preseason Buzz in Jacksonville
Chris Rodriguez Jr. signed a two-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars for 2026. In Jacksonville, Rodriguez Jr. looks to be competing with second-year back Bhayshul Tuten for the team's RB1 role. While Tuten flashed more explosive upside during his rookie campaign with the Jags, recent reporting out of Jacksonville indicates that Rodriguez Jr. is playing well in practice. The 25-year-old profiles as the more physical runner of Jacksonville's top two backs, which could help earn the majority of the goal-line work. Rodriguez Jr. could also be the Jaguars' top pass-protecting back, particularly while third-down specialist LeQuint Allen Jr. (undisclosed) is sidelined by a soft-tissue injury. As a later-round pick in many drafts, Rodriguez Jr. could end up being a value selection for fantasy managers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller