Eli Raridon Still Rising in a More Crowded Tight End Room
Eli Raridon hasn't exactly been handed a clean path to fantasy relevance, but his summer still looks like a win. Hunter Henry signed a two-year extension in August after catching 60 passes for a career-high 768 yards and seven touchdowns last season, and New England added Cameron Latu off waivers this week. Raridon, though, remains No. 2 on the Patriots' current unofficial depth chart, ahead of Tanner Arkin and Latu. That's notable after the third-round rookie spent camp earning first-team work and praise from head coach Mike Vrabel for the progress he made as a blocker. Raridon caught only one pass for eight yards in preseason action, so this isn't a case built on exhibition numbers. It's more about where he finished the summer. The 6-foot-6, 245-pounder went from a developmental pick behind Henry to a rookie who looks capable of getting on the field right away. RotoBaller ranked him TE45 in its August 24 redraft outlook, which still makes him more of a deep-league target than a standard starter. The path is crowded, but Raridon's stock is still moving the right way.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller