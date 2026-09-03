Cade Otton a Potential Early-Season Streamer Amid Buccaneers' Wide Receiver Concerns
Cade Otton has rarely flashed for fantasy since coming into the league as a fourth-round pick in 2022, but he has reliably done what's been asked of him, and with the Buccaneers opening the season with a receiver room at less than full strength, he could again be asked to step up. Emeka Egbuka (toe) and Jalen McMillan (knee) have both been dealing with lingering injuries, putting their Week 1 availability in question. Even if both should suit up for the Buccaneers' season-opener against the Bengals, they could each face a snap count of sorts, providing Otton with a pathway to heavier involvement and an increased target share. Cracking the top 15 of the position four times in 2025, Otton has become a prototypical streamer, and although he ranks as RotoBaller's TE24 for 2026, he has the opportunity to re-enter that conversation straight out of the gate, making him a potentially usable piece early in the year.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller