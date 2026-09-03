Drake Maye's Growth Has Stood Out to His Head Coach
Drake Maye came one vote away from winning the MVP Award in his first full season as a starter, and head coach Mike Vrabel has seen notable improvements since he took over the team in 2025. In speaking with reporters on Thursday about Maye's growth, Vrabel pointed out, "More comfort in what we're doing. More command. More understanding." Maye threw for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns to only eight interceptions, adding 450 yards and four scores on the ground on his way to a QB2 finish, and the Patriots spent the offseason improving his offensive line and pass-catchers, most notably adding receivers A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs, both of whom have reportedly established a quick rapport with the 24-year-old signal-caller. Questions about how much a historically easy schedule played into Maye's success have lingered throughout the offseason, particularly after a significant postseason dropoff, but an improved offensive environment could serve to raise a fantasy ceiling that was already among the highest in the league, making him a potential value at RotoBaller's QB6.
Source: Mark Daniels
Source: Mark Daniels