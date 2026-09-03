George Holani the Seahawks' Goal-Line Back?
George Holani being used on third downs and in short-yardage and goal-line situations, with rookie first-rounder Jadarian Price being featured plenty on first and second downs. Price was slowed by "upper-leg soreness" early in training camp, making it easier for Seattle to embrace more of a platoon backfield as they open the 2026 regular season without Zach Charbonnet (knee), who tore his ACL in the playoffs in January. Free-agent signee Emanuel Wilson will occasionally mix in behind Holani and Price. When Charbonnet makes his season debut, he should pair well with Price, which "should allow Holani to slide back into a third-string role." Price has more short- and long-term fantasy appeal with more upside than Holani, which is why RotoBaller has Price ranked as the RB22 and Holani ranked at No. 75. If anything, Holani might be a thorn in Price's side early on in 2026. The 26-year-old former undrafted free agent from Boise State has seen only 25 carries for 83 yards (3.3 yards per carry) and one touchdown in 16 games (zero starts) in his first two years in the NFL in Seattle.
Source: The Athletic - Andrew Destin
Source: The Athletic - Andrew Destin