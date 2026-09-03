An Improved Surrounding Cast Only Strengthens Josh Allen's QB1 Case for 2026
Josh Allen has finished no lower than the QB2 in six consecutive seasons, making a strong claim to the greatest fantasy quarterback of all time while racking up four overall QB1 finishes over that span. With the addition of wide receiver DJ Moore and the potential return to health of tight end Dalton Kincaid, Allen could find himself leading one of Buffalo's most complete offenses in years, creating the possibility of another 4,000-yard passing campaign after falling short of that mark in each of the past two seasons. With one of the safest rushing floors the league has ever known and the potential of a vintage passing ceiling, it should come as no surprise that Allen ranks as RotoBaller's QB1 and stands alone as the only player at the position routinely going in the first two rounds of 2026 single-quarterback drafts.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller