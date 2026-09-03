RJ Harvey has Value in PPR Leagues in Passing Role
RJ Harvey could be a key part of the team's passing game in 2026, according to Jon Heath of Broncos Wire. After the Broncos took Harvey in the second round last year out of Central Florida, the 25-year-old took on a huge role after J.K. Dobbins' season-ending foot injury and finished with 540 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns on 146 carries in 17 regular-season games, adding 47 receptions on 58 targets for 356 yards and another five TDs. His receiving skills were evident when he took a pass from quarterback Bo Nix for 21 yards and a touchdown last week. "That's where you felt the initial impact," head coach Sean Payton said of Harvey's receiving ability, "and you saw marks of that in college, and you also saw him as a runner. He's having a good camp in both areas [rushing and receiving], but it's certainly a strength of his." Denver's three-back rotation this year of Dobbins, Harvey, and rookie Jonah Coleman will limit Harvey's overall fantasy upside, but he still qualifies as a sleeper flex option in point-per-reception leagues in a Broncos offense that could be much more explosive in 2026.
Source: Broncos Wire - Jon Heath
Source: Broncos Wire - Jon Heath