Sep 3, 2026, 2:00 PM ET
Asked on Thursday about his reaction to The Athletic's internal review of his relationship with reporter Dianna Russini, New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters, "No, I don't have any reaction. We're moved on and focused on Seattle and focused on the Patriots and focused on getting better this week." The investigation concluded that Russini violated The Athletic's conflict-of-interest rules by failing to disclose her relationship with Vrabel, but no clear evidence was found that she used her platform to promote Vrabel or help his teams. Asked if he feels the situation is now fully behind him, Vrabel reiterated, "[I'll] try to just say that I've moved on, and excited about this new opportunity here as we start this season." The Patriots open the 2026 season with a Wednesday night primetime rematch with the defending Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks on September 9.--Patrick McGrathSource: Ari Meirov