Alvin Kamara Absent From Thursday's Practice
Alvin Kamara (knee) was not seen on the practice field on Thursday in the portion open to the media, according to Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football. Kamara still has another week to work himself back into practice and be cleared for the Week 1 regular-season opener against the Detroit Lions after suffering a sprained MCL in his knee over two weeks ago. Kendre Miller has also been sidelined this week with a minor undisclosed injury, which leaves only Audric Estime and Travis Etienne Jr. as the team's healthy RBs. At this point, it seems more likely that Kamara is unavailable to play in the 2026 season opener, but he was not placed on Injured Reserve to begin the year, which means the Saints believe he will be ready to make his season debut within the first four weeks. Once one of the best dual-threat backs in the league, the 31-year-old five-time Pro Bowler has ended each of the last two years with injuries and played in a career-low 11 contests in 2025, rushing for only 471 yards and one touchdown on 131 carries while catching a career-low 33 passes for 186 yards. Now that Etienne is in town as the primary RB1 in the Big Easy, Kamara is merely a handcuff option with some pass-catching upside in PPR formats late in fantasy drafts.
Source: NewOrleans.Football - Mike Triplett
Source: NewOrleans.Football - Mike Triplett