De'Zhaun Stribling to Begin as Starting Slot Receiver?
De'Zhaun Stribling to be the team's primary F slot receiver and Mike Evans' understudy at the X spot. The Niners brought in veteran Christian Kirk as a free agent, and he has plenty of experience as a slot receiver, but he will start the 2026 campaign on Injured Reserve with a calf injury, opening up a regular role for Stribling out of the slot to begin his first year in the NFL. The 23-year-old from Ole Miss has been one of the biggest risers on draft boards at the receiver position this summer due to a strong training camp and preseason, and the fact that wideout Ricky Pearsall (knee) has already been ruled out for the season. Stribling is a big body at WR at 6-foot-2 and 207 pounds, and he combined for 1,693 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns on 107 receptions in his final two seasons at Ole Miss. He was held out of the preseason finale due to a minor shoulder injury, but he should be ready for Week 1 in Australia next Thursday against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams, where he could quickly start producing alongside Evans. Stribling will be a popular flex option in fantasy football drafts this weekend.
Source: The Athletic - Matt Barrows
Source: The Athletic - Matt Barrows