Alec Pierce Practices in Full on Thursday
Alec Pierce (ankle) practiced in full on Thursday for the first time this summer after having ankle surgery in the spring, according to Nathan Brown of the Indianapolis Star. The Colts are just 10 days away from the Week 1 regular-season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, but now that Pierce is a full-go in practice, he should be expected to be active to kick off the season. General manager Chris Ballard said earlier this week that the "hope" is that the 26-year-old big-play receiver will be ready to roll versus Baltimore on Sunday, Sept. 13. Indy gave Pierce a new four-year, $114 million contract extension in March after he had a career-high 1,003 receiving yards and 47 receptions for six touchdowns in 15 games in 2025 in his fourth year in the league. The former second-rounder from Cincinnati has led the NFL in each of the last two years in yards per catch, and he is expected to have a bigger role in 2026 with Michael Pittman Jr. out of town. As Pierce nears a return to full health for the start of the season, he should begin to rise up draft boards as a WR3/flex with plenty of boom potential.
Source: Indianapolis Star - Nathan Brown
Source: Indianapolis Star - Nathan Brown