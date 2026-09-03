Roschon Johnson Finishes Camp Strong, Could Play a Role in Chicago
Roschon Johnson finished training camp strong and that the team can "trust him if someone goes down with an injury," per Zack Pearson of 247 Sports. Johnson appeared in just seven games in 2025 due to injury issues and has played a limited offensive role in his NFL career to this point, recording 519 rushing yards across 36 career games. However, he's excelled in short-yardage situations, which could lead to him stealing some touchdowns from Bears running backs D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai (knee). Additionally, Monangai's status for the start of the regular season is unclear as he battles a hyperextended knee. In deeper leagues, Johnson could be worth stashing in a bench spot should Monangai miss time.
Source: 247 Sports - Zack Pearson
Source: 247 Sports - Zack Pearson