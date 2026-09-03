Rico Dowdle More Likely for Early-Down Work in Pittsburgh
Rico Dowdle has a third straight 1,000-yard rushing season in 2026 in his first year with the Steelers. Dowdle's first 1,000-yard season came in 2024 with the Dallas Cowboys, when Mike McCarthy was the head coach. He is now the Steelers' head coach, and he knows Dowdle can be his lead back. Graziano's understanding is that Dowdle "is more likely to get early-down work" ahead of Jaylen Warren. Graziano does not think McCarthy will be shy about giving Dowdle plenty of work after he averaged 20.3 carries per game over the final seven games of the 2024 season in Dallas. He had a combined 471 carries over the last two seasons with the Cowboys and Carolina Panthers, and he made it a point to sign a two-year, $12.25 million deal with Pittsburgh so that he could have a real chance to be the RB1. Warren will still have a significant role, mostly as a pass-catcher, which means that Dowdle will be a better low-end RB2/high-end RB3 target in standard-scoring fantasy leagues in 2026. The 28-year-old has back-to-back seasons of exactly 39 receptions, but that number should drop with Warren handling most of the pass-catching work in the Steel City.
Source: ESPN.com - Dan Graziano
Source: ESPN.com - Dan Graziano