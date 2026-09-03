TreVeyon Henderson Missing From Thursday's Practice
TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) was missing from Thursday's practice due to an ongoing ankle injury that he suffered early last week, according to Evan Lazar of the team's official website. The Patriots have been saying that Henderson escaped a major injury, but after not practicing for the last 10 days, fantasy managers have to be wondering if the 23-year-old will be active for a Super Bowl rematch against the Seattle Seahawks next Wednesday night to kick off the 2026 regular season. The second-year back's ankle injury has caused Rhamondre Stevenson to jump ahead of him on most fantasy football draft boards as New England's RB1 to open the new season. After being taken in the second round in last year's draft out of Ohio State, Henderson had an impressive 911 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 180 carries in 17 regular-season games, adding 35 receptions for 221 yards and one receiving TD. But Henderson was barely used in the playoff run to the Super Bowl, and he had not taken the next step in pass protection in training camp before his ankle injury. It will be hard to recommend Henderson as an RB3/flex play if he is active next Wednesday against a strong Seattle backfield, with the chance that he is limited from a workload perspective while sharing the backfield with Stevenson.
Source: Patriots.com - Evan Lazar
Source: Patriots.com - Evan Lazar