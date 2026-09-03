Makai Lemon's Rough Summer Has Cooled His Draft Appeal
Makai Lemon came into the summer with a real shot to seize a major role right away, but things never quite got rolling. The No. 20 overall pick injured his hamstring on Aug. 3 and did not return to full participation until Aug. 24, costing him nearly three weeks of camp while Dontayvion Wicks made a push for work opposite DeVonta Smith. Lemon finally got on the field in the preseason finale against Cincinnati and looked rusty. He caught three of five targets for three yards, muffed a punt and had a drop that was intercepted. None of that changes why Philadelphia traded up for him after a 79-catch, 1,156-yard, 11-touchdown season at USC, and the Eagles say he is now fully healthy. It does make him harder to count on early. RotoBaller ranks Lemon WR48 in its September half-PPR rankings, which feels about right after a choppy August. There is still upside here, especially as the season goes on, but Lemon is better drafted as bench depth than as an immediate weekly option.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller