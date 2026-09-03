Jordan Addison's Outlook Improves With More Stability at Quarterback
Jordan Addison has a much better quarterback setup than he dealt with for most of 2025. Addison finished last season with career lows of 42 catches, 610 yards and three touchdowns on 79 targets while Minnesota cycled through J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer. The Vikings have settled things down this summer, naming Kyler Murray the starter on Aug. 11. Addison was involved right away. He caught back-to-back corner routes from Murray during his first practice working exclusively with the starters, then moved the chains on an eight-yard catch from him in Minnesota's preseason opener. That's encouraging for a receiver who scored 19 touchdowns through his first two NFL seasons before dropping to three last year. Justin Jefferson will still dominate targets, and Jauan Jennings and T.J. Hockenson give the offense other proven options, so Addison isn't walking into huge volume. RotoBaller ranks Addison at WR35 in its latest half-PPR rankings. After a down 2025, the steadier quarterback situation gives Addison a real shot to get back into the weekly WR3 mix.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller