Keaton Mitchell Missing Another Practice
Keaton Mitchell (undisclosed) was not practicing on Thursday during the portion open to the media, according to Kris Rhim of ESPN. Mitchell was working off to the side with a trainer, and he has now missed six straight practices. It is unclear what the 24-year-old is dealing with as the start of the 2026 regular season quickly approaches, and Mitchell's status for the Week 1 contest on Sunday, Sept. 13, against the Arizona Cardinals is now in question. If Mitchell is limited or out to begin the year, second-year back Omarion Hampton and Kimani Vidal will both have higher fantasy ceilings against Arizona. A former undrafted free agent from East Carolina, Mitchell played in just 26 games (two starts) in his first three NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens due to injuries, although he has always been an intriguing big-play threat out of the backfield with explosive tendencies. When Mitchell, Hampton, and Vidal are all healthy in 2026, offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel plans for them all to have a role, although Hampton is the clear favorite to lead the Bolts in backfield touches. Mitchell's fantasy ceiling and floor will not be very high unless Hampton misses time with an injury, but Mitchell himself must get healthy first. RotoBaller has him ranked as the RB46.
Source: ESPN.com - Kris Rhim
Source: ESPN.com - Kris Rhim