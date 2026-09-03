Ladd McConkey Has More Working in His Favor This Year
Ladd McConkey has a much better setup heading into his third season. His numbers slipped last year, going from 82 catches for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie to 66 catches for 789 yards and six scores. The Chargers responded by moving on from Greg Roman and bringing in Mike McDaniel to run the offense. McDaniel's use of motion, spacing and quicker throws should suit McConkey, who was at his best as a rookie when he could find space and create after the catch. There's also a chunk of work available after Keenan Allen led Los Angeles with 122 targets and 81 receptions last season before departing. Quentin Johnston and Tre' Harris will still be involved, but McConkey enters the year as one of Justin Herbert's primary options. He also got through training camp after dealing with a hamstring strain during the spring. McConkey checks in at WR15 on RotoBaller's latest rankings, and the change in offensive direction gives him a good shot to rebound after last year's quieter season.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller