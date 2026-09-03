Jaylen Warren Should Still Have Significant Role in Pittsburgh
Jaylen Warren will still have a "significant" backfield role in 2026 after the team signed Rico Dowdle to a two-year, $12.25 million deal in free agency. New head coach Mike McCarthy will not be shy about giving Dowdle most of the early-down carries, but Graziano reminds us that Warren caught 61 passes on 74 targets in his second year in the league in Pittsburgh in 2023. His 61 receptions that year are 22 more than Dowdle has ever had in a season, and last year's pass-catching back in the Steel City, Kenny Gainwell, broke out with 73 catches. Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers is going to want to check the ball down some more to avoid sacks, and the recipient of those check-downs will be Warren in 2026. In his four-year NFL career, the 27-year-old Warren has 167 catches on 199 targets for 1,227 yards (7.3 yards per catch) and two touchdowns (both in 2025). He will be the team's primary pass-catching outlet, which will make him a PPR sleeper as an RB3/flex as he shares the backfield with Dowdle.
Source: ESPN.com - Dan Graziano
Source: ESPN.com - Dan Graziano