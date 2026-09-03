Saints Waive Injured Running Back Devin Neal
Devin Neal (hamstring) on Thursday after they initially placed him on Injured Reserve for the start of the 2026 season, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. Now that the 23-year-old has been waived, he will not be forced to miss the entire season if he latches on with another team. Neal suffered a hamstring injury in the team's preseason game on Aug. 22 against the Los Angeles Rams and will not be ready for the start of the season next week. The former sixth-rounder by the Saints in 2025 out of Kansas saw 57 rushing attempts for 206 yards (3.6 yards per carry) and two rushing touchdowns in 10 games played, adding 17 receptions on 19 targets for 104 yards as a receiver. New Orleans had some opportunity in the RB room behind newcomer Travis Etienne Jr., with veteran Alvin Kamara (knee) also banged up, but Neal was unable to take advantage and will now look for another opportunity in 2026. He is well off the fantasy football radar in all formats right now.
Source: The 33rd Team - Ari Meirov
Source: The 33rd Team - Ari Meirov