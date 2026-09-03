D'Andre Swift Suffers Undisclosed Injury in Practice
D'Andre Swift (undisclosed) left on Thursday in the final stages of the Bears' padded practice and appeared to be in "significant discomfort" as he went inside the tent, according to Dan Wiederer of The Athletic. Sean Hammond of The Chicago Tribune reports that Swift exited toward the end of a full team period after carrying the ball on the offense's own one-yard line. He came off the field apparently holding his midsection or core area. Head coach Ben Johnson will not meet with the media again until next week, so we may not have many details on Swift's injury until the Bears release their first official practice report next Wednesday in preparations for Week 1 of the regular season. When fully healthy, Swift is the clear lead back for a Bears offense on the rise, giving him clear high-end RB2 potential in fantasy football leagues. However, his injury on Thursday will make him a bit of a question mark until we learn the extent of his injury. Backfield mate Kyle Monangai (knee) is also week-to-week with a hyperextended knee and may not be available for Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers, potentially thrusting Roschon Johnson into the lead-back role if Swift cannot play.
Source: The Athletic - Dan Wiederer
Source: The Athletic - Dan Wiederer