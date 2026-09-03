Will Levis Tries Out With the Jets
Will Levis tried out for the New York Jets on Thursday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Levis, a second-rounder by the Titans in 2023 from the University of Kentucky, was cut by Tennessee this summer after he failed to win the backup job over Mitchell Trubisky. The 27-year-old missed the entire 2025 campaign after having surgery on a right-shoulder injury that he suffered in 2024. In his 21 starts for the Titans in 2023 and 2024, Levis struggled for consistency, completing 61% of his 556 pass attempts for 3,899 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. He added 70 carries for an additional 240 rushing yards and just one touchdown on the ground. Levis also had a very strong arm, but questionable decision-making came with it in his limited time as the Titans' starter under center. If Levis latches on with the Jets, he would most likely be the QB3 option behind veteran Geno Smith and rookie Cade Klubnik.
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter