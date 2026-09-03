Hornets Waive Kyle Mangas
Kyle Mangas on Thursday, one day after signing him, and replaced him with Jarkel Joiner on an Exhibit 10 contract. Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reported the corresponding move, which continues Charlotte's back-end roster churn ahead of training camp. Mangas is the third player the Hornets have rotated through that open offseason spot this week, following Josiah Allick and Trey Townsend. Greensboro acquired Mangas' returning rights in August, so the likely path is a Swarm stint tied to an Exhibit 10 bonus if he stays long enough. The 27-year-old averaged 16.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 35 G League games for Austin last season, but this move has no fantasy impact.
Source: Rod Boone
Source: Rod Boone