Kobe Stewart Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Hornets
Kobe Stewart to an Exhibit 10 contract, filling the roster spot created by Jarkel Joiner's waiver. Stewart went undrafted out of Presbyterian in 2025 and spent his first professional season bouncing between the Austin Spurs, Memphis Hustle, and Wisconsin Herd. The 24-year-old averaged 7.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 20.0 minutes across 46 G-League games, shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from three. He also played for Milwaukee in Summer League, averaging 4.8 points and 2.5 rebounds over six games. Charlotte is expected to waive Stewart before the season and steer him toward Greensboro, leaving him off fantasy radars unless his jumper makes a real leap.
Source: Rod Boone
Source: Rod Boone