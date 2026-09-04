Shane McClanahan Lands on Injured List With Forearm Tightness
Shane McClanahan (forearm) on the 15-day injured list with tightness in his left forearm and recalled right-hander Alex Cook from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move. Because of the timing of his injury, McClanahan is unlikely to pitch again for the Rays in the regular season, and he might not be available in the postseason either. The move comes after the southpaw struggled in his most recent start on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when he allowed four earned runs in just five innings pitched. The 29-year-old two-time All-Star will head to the shelf for the second time this year with a 10-7 record, 3.36 ERA (3.49 FIP), and 1.12 WHIP with 106 strikeouts and 39 walks in 118 innings across his 24 starts. All things considered, it was a successful campaign for McClanahan after missing all of the 2024 and 2025 seasons due to arm injuries. It is concerning that he is dealing with another forearm injury, but hopefully it is nothing serious and he can avoid going under the knife. Stay tuned for an update on his condition.
Source: Rays Communications
Source: Rays Communications