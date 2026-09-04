Eugenio Suarez Back From Personal Matter on Friday
Eugenio Suarez is serving as the designated hitter and is batting fifth for Friday's contest against the division-rival Milwaukee Brewers and left-hander Shane Drohan at Great American Ball Park, per MLB.com. Suarez missed the final two games of the series against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday and Wednesday to take his US naturalization test, but he is back now and ready for the weekend series in Cincy. The Reds placed the 35-year-old Venezuelan on outright waivers recently, but he was not picked up and will finish out the 2026 season with the Reds before becoming a free agent this winter. Suarez still has some pop, but he is striking out 35% of the time in his 13th MLB season. The two-time All-Star is also hitting just .206 (77-for-373) with a .298 on-base percentage, 20 home runs, 59 RBI, and 36 runs scored across 107 games and 426 plate appearances this year. It has been a steep decline for Suarez, who tied a career high with 49 round-trippers in 2025 with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com