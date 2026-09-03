Kyle Stowers Leaves Early With Hamstring Tightness
Kyle Stowers (hamstring) left Thursday's game against the Kansas City Royals early with tightness in his left hamstring, according to Christina De Nicola of MLB.com. Before hitting the showers early, Stowers went 1-for-3 at the plate with a double and two strikeouts before he was replaced at first base by Deyvison De Los Santos. Stowers has already been on the injured list this year due to hamstring issues, and he could be headed back to the shelf, depending on what tests show on Friday. The 28-year-old left-handed-hitting outfielder was a first-time All-Star in 2025 in his first full season in Miami, slashing .288/.368/.544 with a .912 OPS, a career-high 25 home runs, 73 RBI, 61 runs scored, and five stolen bases across 117 games. Through 103 games this year going into Thursday's action, he has posted a .247/.331/.470 slash line, .801 OPS, 18 homers, 59 RBI, 48 runs scored, and one steal in 433 plate appearances. Stowers played in just 15 games in August due to injury and did not have a home run, but he did go 15-for-51 (.294) in 59 plate appearances. If he is forced back to the IL with another hamstring injury, it could be a wrap on Stowers' 2026 campaign.
Source: MLB.com - Christina De Nicola
Source: MLB.com - Christina De Nicola