Max Anderson Could be Next Tigers Prospect to Debut
Max Anderson is making a push for a late-season debut in the majors as he's produced a .340 average over his last 13 games for Triple-A Toledo, including three doubles and a home run, while drawing walks at a 14.8 percent clip during that time. It has pushed a slash line that was already solid even higher, to .306/.392/.492, with 14 home runs and nearly as many walks (48) as strikeouts (55). The former second-rounder boasts a low 12.9 percent strikeout rate (92nd percentile) and has enough power to barrel up extra-base hits, which would make him fantasy-relevant whenever he gets to the big leagues. He's not on the 40-man roster and won't challenge Kevin McGonigle or Gleyber Torres for playing time unless one of the two were injured, but the 2025 Arizona Fall League MVP could get a crack at third base or designated hitter. In anticipation of a late-season debut, fantasy managers in deeper 12+ team leagues could consider stashing the 24-year-old as a potential three- or four-category contributor.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com