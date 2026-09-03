Is Jackson Jobe Still Worth Targeting on the Waiver Wire?
Jackson Jobe had his 2026 season debut delayed four-plus months as he worked his way back from elbow surgery. However, the 24-year-old returned to the big-league mound in early August and has now recorded a 1-2 record with a 4.67 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, and 19 strikeouts across 23 1/3 innings (five starts). Once considered one of the top pitching prospects in all of baseball, Jobe hasn't quite figured out how to put all the pieces together against MLB competition so far. Still, he's averaging 97.8 miles per hour on his fastball and has generated a 51.4% ground ball rate this season, which is a decent starting point for improved numbers. Jobe also dominated minor league competition during his rehab outings this year, recording a 1.76 ERA and a 26.2% strikeout rate across 15 1/3 innings. Even amidst his early struggles this year, Jobe could still be worth targeting on the waiver wire in deeper leagues for his upside.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller