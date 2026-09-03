Cole Carrigg Remains a Worthy Speed Target on the Waiver Wire
Cole Carrigg is hitting .262/.341/.439 with six home runs, 37 RBI, 39 runs scored, and eight stolen bases. The 24-year-old's power upside is limited, as he's logged subpar barrel (5.3%) and hard-hit (34.0%) rates. However, Carrigg has emerged as Colorado's near-everyday center fielder and often hits in a premium spot in the team's lineup. Carrigg was also a high-end base stealer in the minor leagues, swiping 46 bags across 123 games at Double-A in 2025. While Carrigg has not been quite as aggressive early in his big-league career, six of his eight stolen bases this year have come since the All-Star break. Between his speed upside and his hitter-friendly home environment in Colorado, Carrigg carries clear waiver wire appeal.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller