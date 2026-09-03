Luke Adams a Worthy Stash in OBP Leagues When Healthy
Luke Adams returned from the injured list on August 22 and went 4-for-10 (.400) with seven walks compared to just two strikeouts during that time, leading to an amazing .667 on-base percentage in that limited sample. However, the Brewers' 13th-ranked prospect was placed on the IL again on August 30. A third and separate injured list stint earlier this season kept him out for over a month, so the right-handed hitter has been limited to just 67 games for the Sounds. In that time, he has produced a .251 average with 13 home runs along with a phenomenal .418 OBP thanks to a 14.3 percent walk rate that has seen him tally more walks (40) than strikeouts (39) thus far. With a low chase rate and plenty of hard contact, the former 12th-round draft pick could be intriguing for fantasy were he to have a minimum IL stint and earn a late-season promotion, so managers in deeper 12+ team leagues, especially those in OBP leagues, should monitor his progress.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com