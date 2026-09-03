River Ryan a Speculative Stash While on Injured List
River Ryan (hamstring) remains sidelined with a hamstring injury that has prevented him from pitching in a game since mid June. The Tigers' fourth-ranked prospect came over in the trade that sent two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal to the Dodgers, and although Zyhir Hope may have been the "headliner" in the deal, the right-hander immediately slotted in as the organization's top pitching prospect, so he is a highly regarded talent. He's also further along in age than most prospects, so the 28-year-old came over as a player who is ready to step into the big league rotation quickly. His career was derailed by Tommy John surgery, with the 6-foot-2 hurler making a brief debut in the majors back in 2024, but he was fully recovered and looking sharp before suffering the hamstring injury (22.2 percent K-BB%). The last update a couple of weeks ago was that he was throwing bullpen sessions, so he should be nearing a rehab assignment, and for those managers with eyes on the fantasy playoffs, there aren't many who are as big-league-ready as Ryan, so despite the injury, he's a worthy stash in hopes of a late-season call-up.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com