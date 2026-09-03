Ceddanne Rafaela Sitting With Quad Injury
Ceddanne Rafaela (quadriceps) is out of the team's starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against the division-rival Baltimore Orioles, per MLB.com. Rafaela will sit out at least one game after he was pulled in the seventh inning in Wednesday's contest with tightness in his quad muscle. For now, fantasy managers should consider the young outfielder to be day-to-day and check back on him to see if he is available for Game 2 of the series in Baltimore on Friday. Eli White will make the start in center field for the BoSox and will bat eighth against Orioles right-hander Brandon Young. The 25-year-old Rafaela has been a must-start in fantasy leagues as a first-time All-Star in 2026, as he entered Thursday's tilt with a .282/.317/.443 slash line with a career-best .760 OPS, 16 home runs, 70 RBI, 17 stolen bases, and 67 runs scored across 135 games and 569 plate appearances. Rafaela has been just as solid so far in the second half of 2026, hitting .285 (55-for-195) with eight homers, 10 doubles, 31 RBI, 26 runs scored, and five steals in 45 games. Hopefully, he will be back in Boston's lineup on Friday.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com