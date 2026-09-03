Josue Briceno Firmly Off Stash Radar with New Injury
Josue Briceno (undisclosed) was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Toledo with an undisclosed injury. He looked to have injured his ankle trying to get back to second base and subsequently had to leave the game this past Sunday, so it could be related to that. Regardless, it has all but guaranteed that the Tigers' fifth-ranked prospect will not debut in 2026. It has been a rough year anyway, with the left-handed hitter being limited to 42 total games due to injuries, only 15 of which came with the Mud Hens, where he hit .196 with zero home runs and a 32.2 percent strikeout rate. The 6-foot-4 slugger will hopefully be healthy to begin 2027 and could make a case for an MLB debut, but for now, the 21-year-old can be left on the waiver wire in redraft leagues.
Source: Emily Waldon
Source: Emily Waldon