Parks Harber Not a Stash Candidate Amid Slump
Parks Harber is mired in a terrible slump, and just when it looked like there was a glimmer of hope for an MLB debut in 2026, the recent stretch of futility at the plate has likely pushed any chances for a debut to 2027. The Giants' 13th-ranked prospect has collected just one hit in his last 26 at-bats, producing a .038 average during that time with a 30.0 percent strikeout rate. The slash line at Triple-A Sacramento is still good at .266/.363/.416 with five home runs in 39 games, and the 6-foot-3 slugger's future still looks bright, but look for Harber to have a fantasy impact next season, not this year. Fantasy managers who were mulling whether or not to stash him can safely leave the 24-year-old on the waiver wire.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com