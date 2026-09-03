Ben Brown Will Not Return This Season
Ben Brown (neck) has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2026 season, according to Taylor McGregor of the Marquee Sports Network. This should not come as a huge surprise, since Brown has been sidelined on the injured list since June with a stress reaction in his neck, something that he has dealt with in the past. The 26-year-old former 33rd-round pick by the Philadelphia Phillies in 2017 will finish his 2026 campaign with a 4-2 record, a sharp 1.85 ERA, a 0.94 WHIP, one save, 65 strikeouts, and 19 walks in 68 innings pitched across 20 appearances (eight starts) for the Cubbies. Brown has good stuff and plenty of potential, but because he has been unable to stay healthy, his future could be as a full-time reliever in 2027 and beyond. In 25 outings (15 starts) last year for Chicago, Brown had a career-worst 5.92 ERA (4.08 FIP) but also 121 strikeouts and 32 walks in 106 1/3 innings pitched. Barring another setback with his neck injury, he should be ready in plenty of time for spring training in 2027, barring a league lockout.
Source: Marquee Sports Network - Taylor McGregor
Source: Marquee Sports Network - Taylor McGregor