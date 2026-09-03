Adley Rutschman Returns From Elbow Injury to Face Old Team
Adley Rutschman (elbow) is back behind the plate to catch left-hander Jake Bennett and will hit third in Thursday's series opener against his former team, the Baltimore Orioles, and right-hander Brandon Young, according to MLB.com. Rutschman is returning to action after missing the last three games with an elbow injury that also caused him to miss three games last week. It is an injury that the 28-year-old switch-hitter might have to battle for the remainder of the 2026 season, which is not what fantasy managers want to hear in what has already been a disappointing campaign for the former first overall pick from Oregon State. In 300 total at-bats this year, Rutschman is slashing .237/.318/.400 with a .718 OPS, nine home runs, 51 RBI, and 35 runs scored for the O's and Red Sox. The three-time All-Star has been even worse since being traded to Boston, going 9-for-53 (.170) with a homer, a double, four RBI, five runs scored, six walks, and 15 strikeouts in 15 games played. Fantasy managers may want to keep him benched until he shows signs of life at the plate.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com