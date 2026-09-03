Nathan Eovaldi Throws Successful Bullpen Session
Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) threw a successful bullpen session on Thursday, according to Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News. Eovaldi is working his way back slowly from inflammation in his right elbow that landed him on the 15-day injured list on Aug. 10, but he is making progress and should rejoin the Rangers' starting rotation before the end of September, barring a setback. However, time is running out for him to make an impact in fantasy baseball leagues. The 15-year veteran has been solid when healthy in 2026 in his fourth year with the team, going 10-9 with a 4.21 ERA (4.26 FIP) and 1.21 WHIP with 137 strikeouts and 32 walks in 132 2/3 frames over 22 starts. Despite time running out in the season, Eovaldi is rostered in just over 80% of Yahoo leagues. He has not been quite as good in just four second-half starts, posting a 5.06 ERA with six walks and 17 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings.
Source: The Dallas Morning News - Evan Grant
Source: The Dallas Morning News - Evan Grant