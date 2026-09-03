Griffin Conine a Waiver Option Against Righties in Deeper Leagues
Griffin Conine is not flashy by any means, but he could help fantasy managers down the stretch in September as a left-handed-hitting outfielder against right-handed pitching in the right matchups in deeper leagues. Going into Thursday's game against the Kansas City Royals, Conine entered play with a career-high 14 home runs and 32 RBI in 72 games (238 plate appearances) while hitting .254/.357/.488 with an .845 OPS. Conine has limited overall fantasy appeal because of his struggles against southpaws -- he is hitting only .178 (8-for-45) in limited exposure against lefties. He was nothing special in August, either, going 18-for-80 (.225) in 26 games, although he did have five home runs and 11 RBI after hitting six homers in 25 games in July. The 29-year-old former second-rounder by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2018 out of Duke also still strikes out a third of the time, although he is sporting a career-high 12.2% walk rate in 2026. At best, Conine is worth a look off the waiver wire in deeper fantasy leagues to close out the season. He is rostered in under 10% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference