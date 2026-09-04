White Sox Reinstate Kyle Teel From Injured List
Kyle Teel (ankle) from the 10-day injured list and optioned catcher Drew Romo to Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move. Fantasy managers will want to check back a bit later on Friday to see if Teel is immediately back in Chicago's starting lineup for Friday's contest at home against the division-rival Minnesota Twins and right-hander Zebby Matthews. In six minor-league rehab games, Teel went 7-for-22 at the plate with a home run and a double. He will be rejoining the big-league squad after landing on the IL early in the second half of the season due to a sprained left ankle. Injuries have limited the 24-year-old former first-rounder by the Boston Red Sox to just 19 games and 63 at-bats in 2026 in his second year in the big leagues with the Pale Hose. In those 19 games, Teel has gone just 12-for-63 (.190) with two home runs, 14 RBI, nine runs scored, six walks, and 27 strikeouts. Despite the poor start in a limited sample size, Teel should play regularly down the stretch and has more offensive upside than the other catcher on Chicago's big-league roster, Jake Rogers.
Source: Chicago White Sox
Source: Chicago White Sox