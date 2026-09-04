Masyn Winn Could Return as Early as Friday
Masyn Winn (thumb) could return from the 10-day injured list as early as Friday's series opener against the Colorado Rockies, and the Cardinals expect him to return during the three-game series at Coors Field this weekend, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. St. Louis wanted Winn to go through another round of workouts and batting in the cage before they cleared him to return to the major-league lineup following a left-thumb fracture. The 24-year-old will be returning to a weak .238/.314/.326 slash line with a .641 OPS, only five home runs, 51 RBI, 10 stolen bases, and 49 runs scored across his 432 at-bats in 2026, so fantasy managers should not expect him to be a difference-maker down the stretch in September. In 20 games in August before his thumb injury, Winn had gone just 14-for-65 (.215) with a .642 OPS, one homer, six doubles, seven RBI, eight runs scored, and two stolen bases across 73 plate appearances. When activated, Winn should return to his regular duties as St. Louis' starting shortstop.
Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch - Derrick Goold
Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch - Derrick Goold