Ben Simmons Agrees to One-Year Deal with Kings
Ben Simmons agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Sacramento Kings, his agents told ESPN's Shams Charania and Marc J. Spears. The 2018 Rookie of the Year is back after sitting out all of 2025-26 and last played in 2024-25, when he averaged 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 0.7 steals in 22.0 minutes across 51 games with Brooklyn and the Clippers. Sacramento had been looking for veteran ball-handling depth behind rookie Darius Acuff Jr., with general manager Scott Perry attending a Florida workout before the deal came together. Simmons still does not offer shooting, so his fantasy case depends on assists, steals, rebounds, and whether he can hold a real second-unit role. Malik Monk is worth tracking if Simmons cuts into backup playmaking reps.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania