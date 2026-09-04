LaMelo Ball Draws Praise From Wolves GM
LaMelo Ball has spent much of the summer around his new team, general manager Matt Lloyd told Darren Wolfson of 5 Eyewitness News. Lloyd said Minnesota did extensive background work before acquiring the former Rookie of the Year from Charlotte and called him "a hard worker" and "an incredibly focused worker." Ball averaged 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and 3.8 threes across 72 games last season, his healthiest campaign in years. With Julius Randle and Naz Reid gone, Ball should have a major creation role next to Anthony Edwards. The availability risk remains, but the usage, assists, and three-point volume point to strong fantasy value.
Source: KSTP Sports
Source: KSTP Sports