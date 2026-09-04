Cody Williams Gets Fresh Start with Timberwolves
Cody Williams drew praise from general manager Matt Lloyd after arriving from Utah in last weekend's trade. Lloyd told Darren Wolfson of 5 Eyewitness News that Williams' late-season growth helped drive Minnesota's interest, adding, "There was a reason he was the 10th pick in the draft." The 21-year-old averaged 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists over his final 30 games last season, though his season-long 21.4 percent shooting from three remains the swing concern. Minnesota wants to evaluate him as a versatile wing defender in camp, though Jonathan Kuminga, Jaden McDaniels, and Terrence Shannon Jr. leave Williams fighting for reserve minutes rather than a fantasy-ready role.
Source: KSTP Sports
Source: KSTP Sports