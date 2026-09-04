Corbin Burnes Expected to Make Long-Awaited Return on Tuesday
Corbin Burnes (elbow) is expected to make his return to the team's starting rotation on Tuesday in Kansas City against the Royals, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports. It will be Burnes' first appearance back in the big leagues since he had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow last June. The 31-year-old veteran had a setback this June, delaying his 2026 debut until the final month of the regular season. It could be a nice jolt of energy for the D-backs as they seek to claim the final wild-card spot in the National League over the next several weeks, but from a fantasy perspective, managers should not be expecting much from Burnes, who will most likely be on a strict pitch count in his return next week in his first big-league game in over 15 months. The four-time All-Star and former Cy Young winner has been a fantasy ace in the past, but he will only be afforded a few starts to close out the fantasy season. In 11 starts in 2025 before going under the knife, Burnes had a 2.66 ERA (3.94 FIP) and 1.17 WHIP for the Snakes with 63 strikeouts and 26 walks in 64 1/3 innings pitched.
Source: Arizona Sports - John Gambadoro
Source: Arizona Sports - John Gambadoro