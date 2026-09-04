Cade Cavalli Set to Start on Saturday Against Dodgers
Cade Cavalli (calf) has been cleared to make his next start on Saturday on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to MLB.com. Cavalli only made it through four innings in his previous start last Saturday against the division-rival Miami Marlins after he was hit by a line drive on his calf. The 28-year-old was able to avoid a major injury, though, and should be fine to pitch again this weekend against the defending World Series champion Dodgers. Cavalli has been a strong fantasy option in his first full major-league season in 2026, going 12-5 with a 3.12 ERA (3.38 FIP) and 1.19 WHIP with 177 strikeouts and 46 walks in 152 2/3 innings across his 29 starts. The former first-round pick in 2020 from the University of Oklahoma allowed more than two earned runs only once in his six starts in August, posting a 1.75 ERA (3.93 FIP) with 10 walks and 47 strikeouts in 36 innings pitched. Cavalli should be good for a full workload in his return to the mound on Saturday, but the matchup is obviously not ideal.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com