Konnor Griffin Officially Activated on Friday
Konnor Griffin (finger) has officially been activated from the 60-day injured list on Friday, according to Danny Demilio of PGH Baseball Now. Griffin should be making his return to the 6 in the starting lineup for the Bucs for their series opener on Friday night at PNC Park against the Los Angeles Angels and right-hander Ryan Johnson. Fantasy managers who need middle-infield help in all formats should scoop Griffin up immediately, as he is only rostered in 69% of Yahoo leagues at the moment. The 20-year-old former top prospect got off to a bit of a slow start in his first major-league season, but he was beginning to figure things out offensively before tearing the sagittal band on his left ring finger two months ago. The former ninth overall pick in 2024 will return to a .276/.332/.404 slash line with a .736 OPS, five home runs, 25 RBI, 20 stolen bases, and 35 runs scored. Griffin's power is still developing, but he is one of the top young power/speed assets at a premium position in MLB.
Source: PGH Baseball Now - Danny Demilio
Source: PGH Baseball Now - Danny Demilio