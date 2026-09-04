Andrew Fischer Having Monster Season In Brewers' Farm System
Andrew Fischer has two homers in his last three games and now has 44 combined homers and 106 RBI between High-A Wisconsin and Double-A Biloxi with a combined .270 batting average and 98 runs scored. In 63 games with Biloxi, Fischer is hitting .245 with 24 homers and 56 RBI to go with 47 runs scored. At just 22 years old, Fischer is having a great minor-league season and is the No. 5 prospect in the Milwaukee organization. He boasts 65-grade power and a 40-grade hit tool. So for fantasy purposes he looks like a strong future contributor in homers, RBI, and potentially runs, but could be a drag for batting average. Fischer is a very strong play in dynasty leagues formats and looks to be a year or two away from joining the Brewers in the major leagues.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball