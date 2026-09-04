Anthony Eyanson has Been Lights-Out Since Trade to O's
Adley Rutschman deal, pitching prospect Anthony Eyanson has been lights-out pitching for the Orioles' Double-A affiliate, the Chesapeake Baysox. In five starts with Chesapeake, Eyanson has a 2-1 record with a 2.00 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with 40 strikeouts in 27 innings pitched. The right-hander was equally dominant with the Red Sox this season, pitching to a 4-0 record at Double-A Portland with a 1.69 ERA and 1.06 WHIP. Eyanson is now the No. 2 prospect on the Orioles and features a 60-grade fastball with a 65-grade slider and 55-grade curveball. The 21-year-old has shown great strikeout upside in the minor leagues, with his slider being a big potential wipeout pitch. He still looks maybe a year away, however, from joining the Orioles and potentially featuring in their starting rotation.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball