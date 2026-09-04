Cam Cannarella Showing Some Power Late in the Season
Cam Cannarella has hit two homers in his last two games with Triple-A Jacksonville after failing to hit a home run in the month of August. In 34 games with Jacksonville, Cannarella has three homers and eight RBI with 25 runs scored and 11 stolen bases while hitting .289. Cannarella's speed is his greatest asset, but he has shown off the power a bit late in the year. The left-handed hitting outfielder is the Marlins' No. 6 prospect and has 60-grade speed with a 55-grade hit tool and just 45-grade power. The Marlins have a very deep outfield at the major league level, and Cannarella looks like he might take a year or two to make his debut in Miami. But when he does, he will offer plus stolen-base potential and a solid batting average.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball